DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

MÖTLEY CRÜDE // SHEFLEPPARD // POIZON

The Underworld
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE - STADIUM - TOUR - UK - 2.0

After a hugely successful tour of sold out shows in 2022, Mötley Crüde, ShefLeppard and Poizon will be joining forces once again in 2023 to bring you the greatest tribute night of 80's rock the UK has to offer!

The Stadium...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Mötley Crüde

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs