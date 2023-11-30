Top track

Weval

Bataclan
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Weval est un duo néerlandais, composé de Harm Coolen et Merkin Scholte, qui déroule une électro vrombissante, progressive, mélodique, atmosphérique à la limite du downtempo.

Après deux opus sortis chez Kompakt, Weval sortira son troisième album "Remember" Read more

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Weval

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

