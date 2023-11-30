DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Weval est un duo néerlandais, composé de Harm Coolen et Merkin Scholte, qui déroule une électro vrombissante, progressive, mélodique, atmosphérique à la limite du downtempo.
Après deux opus sortis chez Kompakt, Weval sortira son troisième album "Remember"
