Top track

MadeInParis - Beaucoup de magie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MadeInParis

Rockstore
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MadeInParis - Beaucoup de magie
Got a code?

About

MadeInParis est l’une des révélations de l'année 2022. Son titre "Sex", savant cocktail d’un refrain entêtant et d’une rythmique sexy, est devenu rapidement un hit streamé des millions de fois, dépassant même les frontières pour se retrouver dans les chart Read more

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Lineup

MadeInParis

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.