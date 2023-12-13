Top track

Lankum - The Wild Rover

Lankum

Roundhouse
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lankum live at the Roundhouse.

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is an all-ages event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult, Under 14s accompanied and in seats).

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lankum

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
