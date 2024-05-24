Top track

Etna - La Misma Luna

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari Festa della Luna Piena

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 24 May, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Etna - La Misma Luna
Got a code?

About

Il 24 maggio Giardino Dei Visionari si riunisce per celebrare insieme l'energia della Luna Piena. Immergiti in sei ore di musica, scopri la magia dell'oracolo e la lettura degli astri.

Attività:

✷ Dj set

✷ Oracle reading

✷ Astrology reading

✷ Libro de...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Restless, Etna, Andrewww and 1 more

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.