Il 24 maggio Giardino Dei Visionari si riunisce per celebrare insieme l'energia della Luna Piena. Immergiti in sei ore di musica, scopri la magia dell'oracolo e la lettura degli astri.
Attività:
✷ Dj set
✷ Oracle reading
✷ Astrology reading
✷ Libro de...
