DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CAN'T BUMP CULT
The CBC boys are back for a 4 to the floor, jungle rave of deep house and techno bangas. Camoflauge attire, vibrant patterns and animal print encouraged as we step into a night of "jungle fever."
*Radical self expression is always welcom...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.