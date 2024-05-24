DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jungle Fever - Can't Bump Cult

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CAN'T BUMP CULT

The CBC boys are back for a 4 to the floor, jungle rave of deep house and techno bangas. Camoflauge attire, vibrant patterns and animal print encouraged as we step into a night of "jungle fever."

*Radical self expression is always welcom...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CAN'T BUMP CULT

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

