THE END - Raeggeton Party

Precisamente a Calafuria
Mon, 10 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLivorno
€12
La scuola non può finire senza il nostro THE END, quest' anno in versione Raeggeton Party!

Vi aspettiamo lunedì 10 giugno sulla magnifica terrazza di Precisamente Calafuria per una serata incredibile in cui festeggeremo la fine della scuola a ritmo di r...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da No More Movie Srl.

Venue

Precisamente a Calafuria

Via del Littorale, 248, 57128 Livorno LI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

