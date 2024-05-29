DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

It takes two to tango

Sala Taro
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
TheatreBarcelona
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fins quan es pot allargar l'última nit de dos cossos que no volen convertir-se en record? Cossos que no volen convertir-se en fotografies d’una nit passada i que fan tot el que està a les seves mans per viure en un present infinit. La nit es comença a fer...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

