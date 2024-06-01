Top track

Beyond Wonderland Afterparty: Chris Lorenzo

SPYBAR
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
About

Please note: All afterparties are on sale exclusively to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass-holders this Friday. If you do not have your pass yet, you have until Thursday @ 11:59PM to buy your passes to gain access Friday @ 12pm.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

INPHINITY, Chris Lorenzo

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

