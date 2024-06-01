DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE DISCO EXPRESS | 1 GIUGNO
Rooftop Party w/ Sparkling Attitude, Silvia Migani, Norabee & Luksek
The Disco Express è una delle principali etichette disco di Londra, nata come loft party ed evoluta in un'etichetta discografica e organizzazione di eventi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.