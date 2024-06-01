DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Disco Express

Clèr
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:30 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE DISCO EXPRESS | 1 GIUGNO
Rooftop Party w/ Sparkling Attitude, Silvia Migani, Norabee & Luksek

The Disco Express è una delle principali etichette disco di Londra, nata come loft party ed evoluta in un'etichetta discografica e organizzazione di eventi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Clèr & The Disco Express

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

