Adjective Animal

Songbyrd
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baltimore music scene’s “secret weapon” Jon Birkholz’ solo project Adjective Animal blurs the lines between digital and analog within the indie rock format. After the success of self produced 2021’s America’s Got Talons” (featured in Spin Magazine’s best a...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

