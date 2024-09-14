DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Composer and classically trained harpist Mary Lattimore has collaborated with indie-rock musicians Kurt Vile and Sharon Van Etten, as well as exploring more experimental compositions on her solo releases. Combining her harp with electronic flourishes and p
Mary Lattimore is a harpist and composer living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Her solo debut, The Withdrawing Room, was released in 2013 on Desire Path Recordings. Lattimore also writes harp parts f...
