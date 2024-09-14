Top track

Oh I Miss Her So

Mary Lattimore

West Hill Hall
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mary Lattimore

Composer and classically trained harpist Mary Lattimore has collaborated with indie-rock musicians Kurt Vile and Sharon Van Etten, as well as exploring more experimental compositions on her solo releases. Combining her harp with electronic flourishes and p Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Mary Lattimore is a harpist and composer living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Her solo debut, The Withdrawing Room, was released in 2013 on Desire Path Recordings. Lattimore also writes harp parts f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Venue

Compton Ave, Brighton BN1 3PS
Doors open7:30 pm
40 capacity

