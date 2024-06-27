Top track

The Chicken from Outer Space

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Foxtails, Satón, Solace, Good for Willow

The Wood Shop
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Chicken from Outer Space
Got a code?

About

Collective Effort NYC Presents

Foxtails

Satón

Solace

Good for Willow

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Collective Effort NYC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Foxtails, Satón, Solace

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.