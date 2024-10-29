Top track

Inter Arma

DUST
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£20.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Inter Arma

Lovers of a slow build, sludge, death metal and black metal band Inter Arma formed in 2006. Their hometown of Richmond, Virginia provides the backdrop for their 2010 debut, Sundown, with the band’s sombre songwriting emulating the city’s cold industrial sp Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Inter Arma, formed in 2006, faced many a challenge while creating their sixth album, New Heaven. From visa issues and member turmoil to near-fatal accidents, the band's journey has been tumultuous. However, perseverance colors the music with dense layers o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
Lineup

Inter Arma

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

