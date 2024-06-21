DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Another Black Ass Comedy Show

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Juneteenth ain’t over yet!

Another Black Ass Comedy Show is headed to Brooklyn! As the first stop of a four-city tour, ABACS is coming in hot with the funniest comedians in NYC. Hosted by Kenny Blacc at the infamous Cafe Erzulie, ABACS is bringing top-tie...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chanel Ali

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

