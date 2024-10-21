Top track

Mamoré - Meine Liebe Nicht

Mamoré

Kalif Storch
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsIlmenau
€18.52

Mamoré - Meine Liebe Nicht
Irgendwo zwischen Planet Punk, Milchstraße Retro-Pop, Mikrokosmos New Wave und Hinterwelt Thüringen befindet sich das Universum MAMORÉ. Es sendet schrille Signale aus, wird Tag und Nacht von einer rosaroten Sonne beleuchtet. MAMORÉ ist ein Ort, an dem alle...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
Mamoré

Kalif Storch

Zum Güterbahnhof 20, 99085 Erfurt, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

