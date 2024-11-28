Top track

BARONESS + GRAVEYARD

Nottingham Rock City
Thu, 28 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£31.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! presents

BARONESS & GRAVEYARD

+ Special Guests PALLBEARER

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baroness, Graveyard, Pallbearer

Venue

Nottingham Rock City

8 Talbot St, NG1 5GG, Nottingham
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

