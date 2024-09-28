DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, 2023 saw Vintage Culture debut his new residency Born Of Music Addiction at Hï I
Read more
PRE-SALE OUT! Limited tickets on-sale now
VIP TABLE RESERVATION REQUEST: https://bit.ly/vcutkvip
Brazilian powerhouse Vintage Culture announces a highly-anticipated return to Brooklyn this Fall for an extended set Under The K Bridge Park. Slated to take...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.