Top track

Vintage Culture & James Hype - You Give Me a Feeling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vintage Culture : Extended Set

Under the K Bridge
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $77.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vintage Culture & James Hype - You Give Me a Feeling
Got a code?

About Vintage Culture

Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, 2023 saw Vintage Culture debut his new residency Born Of Music Addiction at Hï I Read more

Event information

PRE-SALE OUT! Limited tickets on-sale now

VIP TABLE RESERVATION REQUEST: https://bit.ly/vcutkvip

Brazilian powerhouse Vintage Culture announces a highly-anticipated return to Brooklyn this Fall for an extended set Under The K Bridge Park. Slated to take...

This is an 21+ event
EMW, Closed Sessions, Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vintage Culture

Venue

Under the K Bridge

520 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.