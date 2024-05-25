DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hip Hop & R&B Memorial Day Party Cruise NYC

Skyport Marina
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.09
About

Memorial Day Weekend is here and so is the #1 Yacht Party in New York City! Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend boat party like no other!

Get ready to groove to the hottest Hip Hop and R&B beats while enjoying breathtaking views of the City Skyline!

Bring...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Skyport Marina

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA

Doors open11:00 pm

