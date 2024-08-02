Top track

Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pink Friday – Nicki Minaj Night

El Club Detroit
Fri, 2 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
Got a code?

About

🎉 Get ready to unleash your inner superstar at Pink Friday, the ultimate dance extravaganza dedicated to the one and only Nicki Minaj! 🎶 Join us on Friday, August 2nd at the vibrant El Club in Detroit, MI, as we pay homage to the Queen of Hip-Hop with an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Barbz World.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.