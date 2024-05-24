Top track

INFRARED S4E12

L'Etage
Fri, 24 May, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
About

INFRARED, est un événement pour nuitards visionnaires.

La foule est belle, l'ambiance est intense.

INFRARED assume sa féminité et mise sur une vibe musicale rnb pop dance & new waves...

Chez INFRARED, les tribus se mélangent, on fait la fête sans comple...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Make It Clap.
Lineup

Hardavent

Venue

L'Etage

77 Rue Du Faubourg Du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

