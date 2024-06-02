DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Archivio: Le parole e le immagini della pace

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sun, 2 Jun, 11:30 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STORIA DA SCOPRIRE - alla scoperta delle fonti
Visite guidate in archivio - Le parole e le immagini della pace

Un tavolo di testi e fonti – non solo scritte ma anche illustrate iconografiche – il cui fine sarà illustrare come si forma un vocabolario del...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:15 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.