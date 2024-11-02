DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JANN

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.55
About

Jann is a 25-year-old charismatic artist, producer and writer based in Warsaw, Poland. Deeply rooted connection with music and art manifested in the young artist's life since the beginning. His unique scale (counter-tenor) led him to the National Opera in...

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jann

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

