DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brad Macdonald is a singer, pianist, and songwriter originally from the St. Louis area. Currently based in Chicago, he has performed all over the city, including venues such as The House of Blues, The Green Mill, Andy’s Jazz Club, and Martyr’s, and has wor
Read more
Robert's Westside Presents:
BRAD MACDONALD
Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00 PM
General Admission: $12 + Service Fees
General Admission Day of Show: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in Tables of 4 - 6, General Admission incl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.