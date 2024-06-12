Top track

Brad Macdonald - Strength

Brad Macdonald

Robert's Westside
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Brad MacDonald

Brad Macdonald is a singer, pianist, and songwriter originally from the St. Louis area. Currently based in Chicago, he has performed all over the city, including venues such as The House of Blues, The Green Mill, Andy’s Jazz Club, and Martyr’s, and has wor Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

BRAD MACDONALD

Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00 PM

General Admission: $12 + Service Fees

General Admission Day of Show: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in Tables of 4 - 6, General Admission incl...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brad MacDonald, Brad MacDonald

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

