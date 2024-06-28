DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JOIN DANCING FOR HEAVEN @ STANDARD TIME FRIDAY JUNE 28TH FOR OUR PRIDE CELEBRATE RAVE!
10:00-05:00
4AM LAST CALL!
LINE UP:
BEARCAT (NYC)
MYST MILANO
LITNEY
NINO BROWN b2b CHINELO
HVN b2b ARD1N
SUPREME WRECK
EMRYSONLINE
BLKVIRGO
4AM Last Call.
Cash + Card Accepted. If sold out, tickets at door will be available subject to capacity.
Yes.
Subject to capacity.
Venue is in a neighbourhood, parking is at your own choice, but we recommend that you uber or get dropped off.
"Dancing for Heaven" is emerging as a beacon of light in Toronto’s underground rave scene. Operating since 2022, the event series prioritizes the curation of both sound and environment on an equal footing, constructing a harmonious atmosphere for attendees to experience. Dancing For Heaven is organized by HVN & ARD1N, both which are queer and non-binary DJ’s & producers. The two curate each event with a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Their aim is to hone in on the religious/ritualistic nature of nightlife and provide attendees both regular and new with an avenue to explore their rights to ecstasy and expression. Finding themselves deep in Toronto’s underground scene; Dancing For Heaven’s platform is used to uplift local artists both visual & musical (with a priority for BIPOC & LGBTQI+ people) in reaction to inaccessibility to arts institutions amongst marginalized people.
