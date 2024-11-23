Top track

Davodka - Arc en ciel

Davodka + 1ère partie

Le VIP
Sat, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec son flow incisif, ses punchlines lourdes de sens et ses albums toujours intègres et authentiques, Davodka est l’un des premiers artistes cités lorsque l’on évoque les lyricistes du rap français. Rappeur d’origine russe, Davodka traîne depuis le début...

Réservé aux plus de 12 ans
Présenté par Le VIP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Davodka

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open8:30 pm

