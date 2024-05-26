Top track

Brìe - Dun Dun Da Nun

Brìe "Abinger Hammer" EP Launch

The George Tavern
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Finally, after years of unsticking itself from congealed layers of ooze-punk and swamp metal, the penny has finally dropped - Brìe are back on the 22nd May with ‘Abinger Hammer’, their ode to longing things out and having a good time doing it. Join them in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Richard
Lineup

Flounder, Brie

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

