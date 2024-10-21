Top track

Freedom For a Change

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gizmo Varillas

Omeara
Mon, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freedom For a Change
Got a code?

About

Kili Presents

Gizmo Varillas

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gizmo Varillas

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.