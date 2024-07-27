Top track

Lane 8 & OTR - Shatter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OTR

The Music Yard
Sat, 27 Jul, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lane 8 & OTR - Shatter
Got a code?

About

Announcing - OTR Charlotte headline debut at The Music Yard on July 27th!

OTR makes songs that reflect feelings of love and loss. Inspired by artists like ODESZA and Bonobo, his downtempo productions are intricate and cinematic, and he's collaborated with...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

OTR

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

General FAQs

21+

Doors: 6pm

Bathrooms located in “The Studio” indoors behind stage

Encouraged to Uber, Lyft train (New Bern station) to venue

We serve our full Southbound food & beverage menu through both bars

Restrooms are located in the Studio venue located behind The Music Yard stage

Drink responsibly

No large bags

No pets

Enter through the South Blvd box office entrance

No outside food & beverage

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.