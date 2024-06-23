Top track

Dred Buffalo - Heavy Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dred Buffalo, Stone Noble, Club9Ball, The Fools Agenda

Alchemy
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dred Buffalo - Heavy Love
Got a code?

About

awesome lineup of some of todays best talent in Providence

All ages
Presented by Alchemy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.