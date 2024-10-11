DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fell Out Boy & The Black Charade (Glasgow)

The Classic Grand
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The UK's premiere Fall Out Boy & My Chemical Romance cover bands are coming back to Glasgow!

After sell out nights around the country we will be bringing these 2 incredible cover bands to Classic Grand for a very special night of live music. Expect to hea...

14+, Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Alternative Anthems.
Venue

The Classic Grand

18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow, G1 4QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

