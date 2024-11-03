Top track

Atlas Hands

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Where Else?
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Benjamin Francis Leftwich is an English indie-folk singer, songwriter and guitarist from York, who has also songwritten for The 1975. On 2021’s To Carry A While, he pairs his gentle acoustic sound with vulnerable lyrics discussing his sobriety journey.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 16 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Venue

Where Else?

21-22 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1JG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

