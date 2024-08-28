DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wednesday Night Comedy Soho

JK Comedy Club Soho
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wednesday Night Comedy, Spice Of Life Soho, Central London

Looking for Wednesday night comedy in London? Join us at Spice of Life for the Pro Comedy Showcase – an evening of top-notch stand-up comedy! 🚀

When: Every Wednesday Night

🕒 Time: Doors open a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JK Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

JK Comedy Club Soho

The Spice of Life, 6 Moor St, London, England W1D 5NA, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

