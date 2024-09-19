DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HEADCHECK, Stef Pesic, lulu melons, The Draize

The Macbeth
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Artists: We are always interested in hearing from talented artists. If you’d like to play at our future events, please get in touch at realsounds.uk.

Note: 18+ ID required. These events frequently sell out so we recommend buying tickets in advance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stef Pesic

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

