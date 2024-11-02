DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Depresión Sonora en concierto a las 18h ,dentro de la edición FANGO Halloween:
El próximo 2 de noviembre podrás ver a Depresión Sonora en directo en la Plaza Monumental de Barcelona. Tenemos muchxs más artistas y sorpresas por anunciar ya que será nuestra...
