Depresión Sonora - FANGO Halloween

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 2 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depresión Sonora en concierto a las 18h ,dentro de la edición FANGO Halloween:

El próximo 2 de noviembre podrás ver a Depresión Sonora en directo en la Plaza Monumental de Barcelona. Tenemos muchxs más artistas y sorpresas por anunciar ya que será nuestra...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Music Kitchen SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Depresión Sonora

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

