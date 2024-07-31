Top track

Slo-anne / Human Mascot / Hey I'm Outside

Deep Cuts
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

July 31st, 2024

Slo-anne Release Show!

with

Human Mascot

Hey I'm Outside

at Deep Cuts

$10 ADVANCE / $12 DAY OF

The taproom opens at 12pm and serves food till 8pm. Come in early and grab a bite to eat!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design

Lineup

hey i'm outside

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

