Blush Always "An Ode To ?" Tour

Neues Schauspiel
Sat, 7 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anders, und doch vertraut: Für ihr zweites Album als Blush Always taucht die Leipziger Musikerin und Songschreiberin Katja Seiffert die Stärken ihres letztjährigen Debütalbums in ein neues Licht. Auf „An Ode To ?“ rücken immer öfter kritische Selbstreflexi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency & Landstreicher Kulturproduktionen GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Neues Schauspiel

Lützner Str. 29, 04177 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

