Double Red Line

DANNY STARR + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.25

Double Red Line
About Danny Starr

London-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Danny Starr creates indie rock inspired by the Paolo Nutini, Amy Winehouse and Motown albums he grew up listening to. His lyrics explore heartbreak and anxiety over soulful guitar-infused pop rock tracks

Event information

London-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Danny Starr creates indie rock inspired by the Paolo Nutini, Amy Winehouse and Motown albums he grew up listening to. His lyrics explore heartbreak and anxiety over soulful guitar-infused pop rock tracks, which...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Starr

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

