French Cassettes

Songbyrd
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
Washington D.C.
$23.18

About

French Cassettes music is filled with winding melodies that pop up unexpectedly but grab hold and don’t let go… and may leave you asking “who needs hands with hooks like these?”

The harmony-driven power-pop quartet’s new LP, Rolodex (Sophomore LP released...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

French Cassettes

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

