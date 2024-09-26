Top track

Gerard's Corner - Spiralling Part One

Gerard's Corner

New Cross Inn
Thu, 26 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gerard's Corner - Spiralling Part One
About

Of Course and New Cross Live presents

Gerard's Corner

What Have You Done, We're Sinking

+ More TBA

Thursday 26th September

New Cross Inn

Doors 6pm

Tickets £7 STBF

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gerard’s Corner

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

