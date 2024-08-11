DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Filmforum: belit sağ – through an empathic lens

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LA Filmforum is honored to host filmmaker belit sağ in person from Amsterdam for her first single artist show in Los Angeles!

~

Keenly challenging our sometimes jaded expectations of political filmmaking, belit sağ’s video work is remarkable and vital fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LA Filmforum
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

