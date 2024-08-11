DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA Filmforum is honored to host filmmaker belit sağ in person from Amsterdam for her first single artist show in Los Angeles!
~
Keenly challenging our sometimes jaded expectations of political filmmaking, belit sağ’s video work is remarkable and vital fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.