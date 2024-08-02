Top track

Blaiz Fayah - Bad (Latin Remix)

Gangalee • Reggaeton & Shatta

Concorde Atlantique
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gangaleeeeee! Reggaeton & Shatta!

Pour votre plus grand bonheur, 2 salles séparées pour changer d’ambiance selon votre mood & à l’intérieur d’une péniche pour profiter du magnifique temps au bord de l’eau!

@djhotrodparis, @djkana92, @iamkymra & @dadonbre...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Mamacita Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.