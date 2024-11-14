Top track

Crows - Bored

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crows

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crows - Bored
Got a code?

About

Le quatuor post-punk anglais Crows vient d'annoncer un nouvel album 'Reason Enough' et de partager un premier extrait 'Bored' 🔥

Reason Enough, le troisième album de Crows, est celui que le groupe a mis le plus de temps à écrire et celui sur lequel ils se...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Vedettes
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crows

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.