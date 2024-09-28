DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Official Boundary Brighton Afterparty w/ Basstripper b2b Crossy
Saturday 28th September
11pm-7am
Volks
After partying on the Volks stage all day. Experience one of the most exciting b2b's of 2024 with a 2hr Basstripper b2b Crossy set at Volks into the...
