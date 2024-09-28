Top track

Born On Road

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boundary Afterparty w/ Basstripper b2b Crossy

Volks Club
Sat, 28 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJWorthing
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Born On Road
Got a code?

About

Official Boundary Brighton Afterparty w/ Basstripper b2b Crossy

Saturday 28th September

11pm-7am

Volks

After partying on the Volks stage all day. Experience one of the most exciting b2b's of 2024 with a 2hr Basstripper b2b Crossy set at Volks into the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Basstripper, Crossy

Venue

Volks Club

3 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1PS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.