Ben Vaughn en Ourense

Café Torgal
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsOurense
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ben Vaughn comenzó a publicar discos a mediados de los 80, mudándose a California en el 1995 para trabajar en la industria audiovisual musicando películas tales como “Swingers” y series de televisión como “That 70’s Show” (Aquellos maravillosos 70) o “3rd...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Vaughn

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

