Top track

Doja Cat - Say So

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slay City - Every Wednesday at The Roxy

The Roxy
Wed, 14 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Doja Cat - Say So
Got a code?

About

Slay City is your chance to dance to the baddest in the game right now.

Every Wednesday at The Roxy.

Get ready to Slay to the the best of current Hip-Hop, RnB, Chart & Pop.

DJs will be playing: Doja Cat / The Weeknd / Nicki Minaj / Ariana Grande / Jack...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Slay City.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.