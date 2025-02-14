Top track

Gorilla
Fri, 14 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Personal Trainer

Led by multi-instrumentalist Willem Smit – and with an ever-changing lineup – Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer began as a love letter to the indie scene. The group’s debut album, Big Love Blanket, was released in 2022, complete with bass heavy riffs a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Strange Days presents Personal Trainer live in Manchester

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Strange Days.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity
