Top track

All the Cowboys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexandra Kay

CHALK
Sat, 24 May 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £23.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All the Cowboys
Got a code?

About

All I’ve Ever Known: The Tour

Alexandra Kay kindles a profound connection with listeners through her heartfelt melodies, evocative storytelling, and beautifully captivating voice. Born and raised in Waterloo, Illinois, Alexandra found her voice as a t...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Kay

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.