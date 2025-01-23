DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
wake:up pres. Mareike Fallwickl - Und alle so still
23.01.2025
Uebel & Gefährlich
19:30 Uhr Einlass / 20:00 Uhr Beginn
*****
Was wäre, wenn alle Frauen sich verweigern und in einen Care-Streik treten würden? Ein großer feministischer Gesellschaftsr...
