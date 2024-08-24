DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thra / Urine Hell / Weight Shift

Static Age Records
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THRA - Death sludge from the desert sands of PHX, AZ

URINE HELL - (Chicago) "This is as fucked of a listen as you can find. Soundtrack to late stage capitalism? For fans of hating yourself, being dejected, and being a curmudgeon." -- Mutant Autopsy blog...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weight Shift, Urine Hell, THRA

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

